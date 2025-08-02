Bongaigaon Administration Set to Clear 533 Bighas of Encroached Grazing Land

The Bongaigaon district administration is preparing to launch an eviction drive on 533 bighas of grazing (VGR) land in Jogighopa's Pachania following longstanding allegations of illegal encroachment.

Bongaigaon District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak recently visited the site and issued a one-week deadline to the encroachers to vacate the land voluntarily.

Encroachers Begin to Relocate Ahead of Eviction

Following the notice, several suspected encroachers have already begun dismantling their makeshift homes and relocating. The area in question lies within the Pachania Revenue Village under the Abhayapuri subdivision and has historically been designated as grazing land. However, local sources say that illegal encroachment began as early as 1998. Over the years, more than 150 families have reportedly settled on the land, triggering concern among the indigenous residents of surrounding areas.

While the administration had initially allowed a few flood-affected families to take temporary shelter in the area, the situation escalated as more individuals, many allegedly with dubious credentials, began constructing permanent homes and settling there.

High Court Judgment in 2009

Concerned over the long-term occupation, the Pachania Development Committee had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Gauhati High Court, seeking protection of the grazing land. Acting on the PIL, a bench comprising then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rishikesh Roy passed a landmark judgment in 2009, ordering the protection of Pachania's grazing land from illegal encroachment.

Sources reveal that the Pachania Development Committee recently submitted a detailed memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting immediate action in line with the ongoing state-wide eviction drive.

Eviction Preparations Underway, Committee Welcomes Action

With the administrative machinery now mobilizing, eviction of illegal settlers on Pachania's grazing fields appears imminent. The district administration has confirmed that preparations are underway to clear the area, and the eviction process will commence shortly.

The Pachaniya Development Committee has welcomed the government's response and thanked both the state government and district administration for taking concrete steps to safeguard the community’s land and interests.

