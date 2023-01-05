BORBHAG Cup: Inter Club Golf Tournament To Be Held In Tezpur On Jan 8

The second Inter Club Golf Tournament is all to be hosted at the 4 Corps Army golf Course at Solmara in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district on January 8 (Sunday).

The BORBHAG Cup of the North Eastern region is organized by the BORBHAG Foundation. The idea of this Cup is to make the sport more popular amongst the youth of the region as Golf has now become an Olympic sport.

Notably, this is the first time the army is opening up their Golf Course for a civilian Golf event.

Anirudh Goswami, the founder of BORBHAG Group, informed, “The BORBHAG Cup was instituted with the vision of contributing to empowering communities through the platform of golf. We are focussed on growing from here. Working with special attention to states of North East India and creating opportunities for youth, we continue to drive our vision of connecting the Globe to the Districts of India and the Districts to the Globe. “

“The competition is an effort by a dedicated group of golfers in their continued quest to popularise the game in North East India. With the vision of blending heritage with the modern world, augmenting & promoting existing infrastructure; strengthening our traditions & building comraderie,” he further added.

The inaugural tournament held on January 3, 2021, initially envisioned with Clubs from Assam, saw participation from four states of the region. The tourney was held at Misa Polo Club in Kellydan Tea Estate (3 hours from Guwahati).

A total of over than 88 golfers from seven teams participated in the tournament, including Guwahati Railway, Guwahati Repta, ONGC Golf Club Nazira, Dimapur Club, Tezpur GTA Club, Jorhat Gymkhana Club and Misa Polo Club.