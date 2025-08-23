Border Dispute Intensifies as Arunachal Settlers Assert Ownership of Assam Land

Tensions are simmering along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border after fresh reports of land encroachment in Assam’s reserved forest areas. Despite an eviction drive earlier this month, encroachers from Arunachal Pradesh have allegedly rebuilt structures inside Assam territory, raising serious questions about the state government’s response.

According to forest officials, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh had illegally constructed a house on the banks of the Gabharu River under the Kachajuli forest beat of Ronga Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district. Acting swiftly, the Harmoti Range Forest Officer along with Kachujuli Beat officials and Laluk Police demolished the structure on August 16.

However, in a startling development, the same individual allegedly rebuilt another house at the very same spot during the night of August 18, undermining the authority of Assam’s forest department and challenging the state government’s ability to safeguard its land.

Locals and forest staff have also reported that teak plantations inside the Ranga Reserve Forest are being marked with signboards reading “No Trespass” and “Pvt Allotted Land DC/LM/LPC-267/11”.

Forest officials and residents warn that if decisive measures are not taken immediately, vast tracts of Assam’s land could fall under Arunachal’s effective control within the next five years.

