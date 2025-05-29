BPF, BJP, UPPL in Tug of War for Mushalpur Ahead of BTC Polls

As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections slated for September 2025 approach, political leaders and workers across the BTC region are ramping up efforts to connect with rural voters to ensure victory for their respective candidates. The electoral atmosphere is charged with activity as every political party gears up to secure a majority.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent indication that the BTC polls will be held in September has intensified election preparations across the region. Multiple parties are vying to consolidate their bases, especially in key constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which maintained an alliance with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) throughout the year, has now ruled out any pre-election alliances with any party ahead of the BTC polls. Meanwhile, the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), led by former Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Saraniya, is in talks with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) under Hagrama Mohilary regarding a possible alliance, but no final decision has yet been reached. Consequently, the three main political forces—BJP, UPPL, and BPF—are expected to field their own candidates independently in the elections.

Newly formed parties such as Anjali Daimari’s Alternative party of Boroland (APB) and Naba Kumar Saraniya’s GSP are also expected to contest, although their influence in the BTC remains limited at this stage. Several smaller parties and organizations have announced intentions to field candidates in select constituencies, but none have yet made a significant impact.

One of the most notable battlegrounds is the 24 No. Mushalpur Assembly constituency in Baksa district, which holds strategic importance in the BTC political landscape. Mushalpur has historically been a stronghold of the BPF, having been won by the party consecutively in the last three council elections since 2005. Leaders such as Hitesh Basumatary and Ansumwi Khungur Boro previously represented this constituency.

However, in the 2020 council elections, UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma defeated the BPF incumbent Ansumwi Khungur Boro and secured the seat. That same year, the UPPL formed a coalition government with the BJP, and Rakesh Brahma was appointed an Executive Member. It is noteworthy that the BJP did not field a candidate in Mushalpur in 2020 but provided indirect support to the UPPL candidate. The BJP’s support was crucial in Brahma’s victory.

This time, however, the political dynamics have shifted. The BJP has decided to contest independently in Mushalpur and is confirmed to field its own candidate. Several prominent BJP ticket aspirants are in the fray, including Baksa district BJP Vice President Dr. Suresh Swargiary, Executive Member Monin Baro, and Mushalpur Mandal BJP President Ridip Kumar Deka.

Local voters have expressed that directly supporting a BJP candidate is preferable to indirectly backing the UPPL through proxy votes, suggesting a possible advantage for the BJP if this sentiment holds true during voting. Nonetheless, the constituency's complex demographic and ethnic dynamics remain a critical factor.

Mushalpur is a Scheduled Tribe reserved seat predominantly inhabited by the Bodo community, who have traditionally elected representatives from their own ethnic group. If voting patterns remain consistent, it is likely that the elected candidate will be from the Bodo community again in 2025.

The BJP’s success in securing the seat will depend on how it balances promises of equal rights, development, and progress while fielding a strong candidate who can rival the popular incumbent Rakesh Brahma of the UPPL. If the BJP adopts the “iron against iron” strategy, their candidate will almost certainly need to be from the Bodo community to consolidate votes effectively.

Amidst this, local discussions suggest that even if the BPF regains power in the BTC, the position of Chief Executive Member is expected to be held by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, signaling continuing BJP influence in the council's leadership.

Meanwhile, concerns linger over the waning popularity of incumbent BTC Executive Member Rakesh Brahma, who has been reportedly striving hard to maintain voter support in Mushalpur. His BPF rival, Ansumwi Khungur Boro, is actively campaigning to reclaim the constituency.

In summary, the Mushalpur Assembly constituency stands as a key focal point in the upcoming BTC elections, with the dominance of the Bodo community and the evolving political strategies of BJP, UPPL, and BPF shaping what promises to be a fiercely contested electoral battle. The coming weeks will reveal how these dynamics unfold on the ground.