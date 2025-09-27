BPF Sweeps BTC Polls with 28 Seats; UPPL Wins 7, BJP Bags 5

In a decisive mandate, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) swept the Assam BTC Polls 2025, winning 28 seats. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) secured 7 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 5.

Celebrations erupted among BPF supporters as they gathered in front of the BTC Secretariat, bursting firecrackers after the announcement of results.

In key constituency outcomes, BPF’s Ganesh Kachari emerged victorious in Suklai Serfang, while BJP’s Lakhi Das secured a win in Nagrijuli, both under Tamulpur district.

The political rivalry between former BPF vice president Kampa Borgoyari and party chief Hagrama Mohilary also played out dramatically. Borgoyari, who had shifted allegiance to the UPPL, was defeated by Mohilary in Debargaon by a margin of 7,063 votes. However, Borgoyari struck back with a significant victory in Chirang Duar, defeating his former mentor Mohilary and intensifying their long-standing political duel.

