BPF to Contest 20 Seats in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections: Hagrama Mohilary

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, is set to contest 20 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Aligned with the BJP-led NDA, the party plans to fight in 15 to 20 constituencies.

Making these announcements today in Baksa district, BPF President and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary was present for the foundation-laying ceremonies of two road projects under the Assam Mala scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary said that the BPF will enter the Assembly polls as part of the NDA alliance.

During the event, he also launched a strong criticism against BTC Chief Pramod Boro, claiming that these projects were sanctioned during his tenure but were not implemented, hinting at possible misappropriation of funds.

Mohilary further stated that no significant development took place during the previous council’s tenure and promised that unprecedented progress would be achieved under the current BPF-led administration.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation for the Chirang-Gelephu railway line in Bhutan next January, a project expected to boost regional connectivity.

On the ongoing syndicate issue in Shrirampur, Mohilary said that he had no knowledge of the matter.