"Brahmaputra Is the Atma of Assam”: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveil Riverfront, Inland Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Malla Baruah and along with other key figures on Friday inaugurated major development projects in Guwahati.

Nirmala Sitharaman were felicitated with xorai , gamosas and mementos during the ceremony.

The highlight of the day was the inauguration of the new water inland water transport project and Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Uzan Bazar which are described by the CM as “a game-changer not just for Guwahati but for the entire Northeast."

The 1.2 km riverfront project, costing 3.27 crore, aims not only to beautify the riverside but also to improve connectivity between previously disconnected areas.

Sitharaman had earlier visited other sites to inaugurate additional state government projects. During his speech, CM Sarma began with a resounding “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and highlighted the benefits of the new infrastructure for tourism, including easier evening transportation along the inland waterways.

The Chief Minister also announced that the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati will be inaugurated in January.

He thanked the central government, particularly Nirmala Sitharaman, for supporting key projects financially, including funding from the World Bank where the central government took 80% responsibility while the state contributed 20%.

Other upcoming projects mentioned include the Kapili Hydro Power project, set to be inaugurated in February, and the 32-km elevated highway to Kaziranga, which has also received central support.

CM Sarma expressed gratitude to Sitharaman for her continued support over the last four years, helping fund over 1 lakh crore worth of state projects, including the Namrup fertilization plant and COVID-19 hospitals.

Highlighting private sector investment, he mentioned Tata’s major upcoming project in Assam, facilitated with assistance from the Union Minister.

He also assured that Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan at the Brahmaputra River front will remain accessible to mothers with children below 12 years , senior citizens, and morning walkers will not be charged fees, and free access will be provided until Bohag Bihu to all citizen.

She said that the fish market will continue to operate, ensuring livelihood for fishermen, and temples and namghars along the river will be preserved, blending modernity with tradition.

She also announced the inauguration of four new modular ferry terminals, emphasizing the Brahmaputra as the “atma” of Assam.

The Finance Minister highlighted the challenges of establishing a semiconductor factory in Assam and praised the state’s skilled youth.

Tomorrow the foundation stone and bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Swaheed Kanaklata University will be held, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The proposed university, to be built across 771 bighas of land in Gohpur, has received a sanctioned budget of ₹500 crore from the Assam government.

Sitharaman highlighted the importance of youth participation, saying, “Every Assamese youth will get to participate in the ‘Vikshit Bharat’ mission,” emphasizing skill development and opportunities in emerging sectors like semiconductors and advanced technology.

The event concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

