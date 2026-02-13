Road-Cum-Rail Brahmaputra Underwater Tunnel to Get Cabinet Go-ahead

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve an ambitious Rs 18,600-crore Brahmaputra road-cum-rail underwater tunnel project in Assam soon, marking a major infrastructure push in the poll-bound state. The proposal is likely to be cleared at one of the final Cabinet meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at South Block before operations shift to the new Secretariat complex.

If approved, the project will pave the way for India’s first twin-tube underwater transport tunnel designed to carry both vehicular traffic and railway lines beneath the Brahmaputra River.

Strategic Link Between Gohpur, Numaligarh

The proposed corridor will connect Gohpur on the north bank of the Brahmaputra with Numaligarh on the south bank. At present, commuters often spend nearly four hours travelling between the two points. The tunnel is expected to drastically reduce travel time to around 30-35 minutes.

Officials indicate that the project is not only aimed at improving civilian mobility but also at strengthening logistical and strategic connectivity in the region.

Defence Significance

Given Assam’s proximity to international borders and the narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck”, the tunnel is expected to hold considerable strategic value. Faster movement of troops and military equipment during emergencies is understood to be a key factor behind the proposal.

The corridor is expected to enhance rapid deployment capabilities and streamline supply chains in sensitive border areas.

Northeast Connectivity Push

The tunnel project aligns with the Centre’s broader infrastructure drive in the Northeast over the past decade. The region has witnessed expansion in highways, rail lines and bridges aimed at improving connectivity and economic integration.

Once completed, the Brahmaputra tunnel would rank among the largest underwater transport infrastructure projects in India, further strengthening multimodal connectivity across Assam.

Political Timing

The anticipated decision comes at a politically significant moment, with Assam heading towards elections. Observers suggest that such a large-scale infrastructure project could provide a substantial developmental impetus, impacting trade, tourism and regional growth.

While the final clearance is awaited, the project is being seen as a transformative step for Assam’s transport network and strategic preparedness.