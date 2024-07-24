"Brake Binding, Not Fire": NFR Clarifies on Tripura Sundari Express Incident

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has clarified that reports of a fire incident on the Tripura Sundari Express in Assam’s Lumding division were false.
NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De informed Pratidin Time, “It is not a fire incident. It was a case of brake binding and smoke came out because of friction in brake pads. The incident happened at 1:34 pm and the train left Lumding at 2:06 pm as everything was found normal after examination.”
The train, traveling from Firozpur to Agartala, encountered the issue at Lumding Junction when a technical snag led to smoke emanating from coach number 189/7. Initial reports suggested a fire, causing panic among passengers. One passenger recounted, "While entering the station, smoke broke out, and people started to panic and run out of the train. Some tried to desperately put out the fire by pouring water on it."
The railway authorities responded swiftly, dispatching a firefighting team to the scene. The smoke was quickly controlled, and security personnel helped calm the frightened passengers. Repair works were carried out at Lumding Junction, ensuring the train could continue its journey without further delay.
This incident comes amid a rise in rail-related accidents, heightening concerns among passengers. However, the NFR's prompt action and clarification have provided reassurance about the safety measures in place.