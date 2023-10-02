BREAKING: Angkita Dutta Likely To Join AJP, Holds Secret Meeting

In a major political development, key stalwarts of Assam including Angkita Dutta are likely to now join the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).
As per sources, a crucial behind-the-doors meeting was held between AJP leadership and former Congress Mahila Morcha chief in Assam, Dr Angkita Dutta in Sivasagar on Monday evening.
According to the information received, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of AJP and Dulu Ahmed were among others present in the meeting.
Sources also mentioned that Angkita Dutta along with several other political leaders are now likely to join the AJP.
During the meeting, Angkita Dutta reportedly expressed her anguish over the abolition of Amguri constituency after the final delimitation draft.
The AJP leadership is in Assam's Sivasagar district ahead of the "Ek Asom Yatra".
It may be noted that a day after the publication of the final delimitation draft, veteran Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and sitting MLA from Amguri, Pradip Hazarika protesting against the abolition of the constituency tendered his resignation from the party on August 12.