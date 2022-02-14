BREAKING: BJP Nominates Bhubhan Gam For Majuli By-Poll

Assam BJP has nominated Bhuban Gam for the upcoming Majuli by-polls to be held on March 7.

Last year, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vacated the Majuli seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He was later inducted in the Union Cabinet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sonowal met in New Delhi earlier this month to finalize their party candidate for Majuli by-poll.

Meanwhile, Congress has left the Majuli seat for Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to contest.

AJP is yet to announce its candidate for the prestigious seat.

Majuli is the world's largest river island and it got the status of a district when Sonowal was the Chief Minister of Assam.