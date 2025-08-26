BREAKING: BTC Polls on September 22, Over 26 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate

The Assam State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that elections to the 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held on September 22, 2025 (Monday).

Advertisment

According to the notification, the detailed election schedule is as follows:

Issue of notice of election: August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)

Last date for filing nominations: September 2, 2025 (Tuesday)

Scrutiny of nominations: September 4, 2025 (Thursday)

Publication of list of validly nominated candidates: September 4, 2025 (Thursday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: September 6, 2025 (Saturday)

Publication of list of contesting candidates: September 6, 2025 (Saturday)

Date of poll: September 22, 2025 (Monday)

Fresh poll, if any: September 24, 2025 (Wednesday)

Counting of votes: September 26, 2025 (Friday)

Completion of election process: Before September 28, 2025 (Sunday)

According to the Commission, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) following the announcement. Polling hours have been fixed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while counting will begin at 8:00 a.m. on the designated day.

This year, the total number of voters stands at 26,57,937, comprising 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females, and 17 others. Compared to the 2020 BTC elections, which had 23,87,046 voters, there has been an 11.35% increase.

Similarly, the number of polling stations has also gone up from 3,146 in 2020 to 3,359 in 2025, marking a 6.77% increase.

As per the reservation system, 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), five for non-STs, and five remain open. The Election Commission also confirmed that the process of addition of new electors will continue till the last date of filing nominations, subject to the ongoing summary revision exercise of the Election Commission of India.

The 40 constituencies are:

Parbatjhora (ST)

Guma (Open)

Srirampur (Non-ST)

Jamduar (ST)

Soraibil (ST)

Kachugaon (ST)

Fakiragram (Non-ST)

Dotma (ST)

Banargaon (ST)

Debargaon (ST)

Baukhungri (ST)

Salakati (ST)

Chirang (ST)

Chirang Duars (ST)

Kajalgaon (ST)

Nichima (ST)

Sobaijhar (ST)

Manas Serfang (ST)

Thuribari (Open)

Mathanguri (Open)

Salbari (ST)

Koklabari (ST)

Dihira (Open)

Mushalpur (ST)

Baganpara (ST)

Darrangajuli (ST)

Nagrijuli (Non-ST)

Goibari (ST)

Suklai Serfang (ST)

Goreswar (ST)

Khwirwbari (ST)

Bhergaon (ST)

Nonwi Serfang (Non-ST)

Khaling Duar (ST)

Mwdwibari (Open)

Horisinga (ST)

Dwhwnsri (ST)

Bhairabkunda (ST)

Pasnwi Serfang (Non-ST)

Rowta (ST)

ALSO READ: BTC Elections Ground Report: For Baksa’s Villages ‘Identity’ is The Core Concern