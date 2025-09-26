BREAKING: CID Notices Shyamkanu, Siddharta, 11 Others to Report in 10 Days

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, issuing notices to several individuals connected to the case.

Among those served notices are Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharta Sharma, along with 11 other expatriate Assamese currently based in Singapore. All have been directed to appear before the CID office within the next 10 days. Failure to comply will result in the issuance of lookout notices against them, officials said.

The CID has already launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. As part of the probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun collecting key evidence, including the viral videos that surfaced from Singapore’s seafront.

This is a developing story...