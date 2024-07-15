Breaking Down Assam's SDG India Index 2023-24 Ranking

SDGs are a set of 17 goals adopted by all members of the United Nations In 2015 to be achieved by 2030. The SDG India Index is a report published by the NITI Aayog to promote healthy competition among states to ensure that they work towards achieving these goals, in turn contributing in the nation's overall rise and development. Noteworthy here is that India, as a whole, scored 71 in the 2023-24 index, bettering its score of 66 in the last evaluation.