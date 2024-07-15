Breaking Down Assam's SDG India Index 2023-24 Ranking

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revelled in Assam's performance in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24 report published by the NITI Aayog. "We have become green," he said hinting at the rise in rankings from the previous report.
Assam's overall points in the recently published report stood at 65, eight better than the previous assessment, propelling the state to the "Front Runner" category. However, Assam still stood 23rd out of 28 states in the country.
Notably, states securing between 0 and 49 fall under the 'Aspirant' category, 50-64 under 'Performer', 65-99 under 'Front Runner', and 100 for 'Achievers'.
SDGs are a set of 17 goals adopted by all members of the United Nations In 2015 to be achieved by 2030. The SDG India Index is a report published by the NITI Aayog to promote healthy competition among states to ensure that they work towards achieving these goals, in turn contributing in the nation's overall rise and development. Noteworthy here is that India, as a whole, scored 71 in the 2023-24 index, bettering its score of 66 in the last evaluation.
"Now we have become a Front Runner state. Assam's journey started from the Aspirant category. We became Performer. In two years of our government, we took Assam to Front Ranking state," said Chief Minister Sarma.
Assam has gradually increased its ranking year-on-year to ensure SDGs are met state-wide, translating into its gradual rise in the rankings. Let us take a look at every SDG and how the state has fared in each of them.
SDG1: No Poverty
Assam secured 75 points in 2023-24 against 51 in 2020-21, showing tremendous progress with key indicators on the rise. This put the state 10th out of 28 states.
SDG2: Zero Hunger
A minor readjustment for Assam here as it rose from 41 points in the previous assessment cycle to 47 points this year. The state secured 22nd position in this regard.
SDG3: Good Health and Well-being
With declining suicide rates and HIV incidence per 1,000 uninfected population, Assam's 60 points this year was a point better than the previous cycle's 59. With this, Assam stood 25th out of 28 states.
SDG4: Quality Education
41 points in this regard for Assam was a downgrade from the 2020-21 assessment's 43 points. This is an area where the state has a lot to think upon as Assam's 25th rank leaves room for improvement.
SDG5: Gender Equality
A giant leap to get 42 points from 25 in 2020-21 for Assam as key indices like average wage received (female to male) and demand for family planning satisfied by modern methods showing a rise. However, the overall ranking among other states put Assam at 25.
SDG6: Clean Water and Sanitation
Another example where Assam did better than its previous rating. The state's performance improved as it secured 85 points against 64 in the previous assessment. This put Assam has the 22nd best state in the country in this regard.
SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy
The state did exceptionally well in this particular field. It did so in the previous cycle of evaluation as well. In 2020-21, Assam secured 98 and a perfect 100 this year. This meant that Assam stood 2nd out of all states.
SDG8: Decent Work and Economic Growth
Assam witnessed a better outcome in this regard securing 63 points this year against 50 points in 2020-21. This put Assam 23rd out of 28 states.
SDG9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
Even with visible infrastructural investment throughout the state, Assam's rise from 39 to 44 points this year aptly highlighted it. However, 23 out of 28 states highlights room for improvement.
SDG10: Reduced Inequalities
A rise from 65 points to 68 points for Assam highlights growth. Key indices show that there has been a rise in crimes against SCs in the state, and a fall in crimes against SCs. The overall ranking of Assam in this regard was 16.
SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
Assam has a lot to improve in this regard. Deaths due to road accidents in urban areas have declined, and other key indices show gradual improvement. Assam secured 59 points against 55 in the previous assessment cycle, putting them 23rd out of 28 states.
SDG12: Responslible Consumption and Production
A minor improvement from 66 points to 75 here for Assam saw it secure 17th rank overall among other states. Key indices like per capita fossil fuel consumption, use of nitrogenous fertilizer, and plastic waste generated per 1,000 population declined showing progress.
SDG13: Climate Action
With shares of renewable energy in the total energy mix rising, Assam managed to cut down on its dependence on fossil fuel. This contributed to the state securing 59 points, up from 53 and a ranking of 20 out of 28 Indian states.
SDG 14: Life Below Water
This category does not apply to Assam.
SDG15: Life on Land
Assam did considerably well in this criteria securing 91 points against the previous evaluation's 78. This put Assam fourth among all Indian states. Noteworthy here is that Assam's forest cover declined and area of desertification increased. However, this was countered by increase in tree cover and a decline in wildlife crimes.
SDG16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
A gradual rise for Assam here with 67 points secured in 2023-24 against 62 in the previous cycle put the state on 21st out of 28 overall. Murders, cognizable crimes against children, human trafficking, and missing children witnessed a rise, which is a worrying sign. However, indicators like rise in courts per 1,00,000 population and the population covered under Aadhaar were also witnessed.