BREAKING: Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain To Quit BJP

Former Union minister of state for railways and a Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon in Assam, Rajen Gohain is all set to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, several reports claimed.
As per preliminary reports, the veteran BJP leader is looking to call it quits amid an ongoing conflict between the old and the new party members of the state unit.
This comes following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's call to expel all party leaders and members whose names cropped up in the case pertaining to the death of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar in Assam.
And now, Rajen Gohain is all set to hand is resignation letter to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tomorrow, according to information received.
Earlier in the day, hours after BJP MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya wrote a letter to state party president Bhabesh Kalita, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the chief to expel the party leaders and newly inducted members who are allegedly involved in the suicide case of Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar, reports emerged.
The names of several party leaders had been mentioned in making the intimate photos of Indrani Tahbildar with Anurag Chaliha viral on social media and cash-for job and other scams that has come to the fore following the leader’s death. This incident has sent shockwaves in the party of the state unit prompting them to take action against the leaders who have broken the discipline of the party creating a bad image, sources informed.
Meanwhile, after receiving the letter from MLA Bhattacharya, Bhabesh Kalita said that from now on the background and profile will be checked before inducting them in the party.
It has come to the fore that city police will begin questioning all the suspects, including BJP leaders, involved in the case.
Moreover, BJP leader Trishna Sarma, who filed a case against the prime suspect Anurag Chaliha alleging that he duped her on the pretext of providing job, was placed under suspension until further orders.
It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, MLA Bhattacharya, after his name was mentioned in the case related to Indrani's suicide, wrote a letter to Bhabesh Kalita demanding a probe into the matter.