BREAKING: Jignesh Mevani's Vehicle Meets With Accident

Congress leader and Gujarat's Vadgam constituency's MLA Jignesh Mevani's vehicle met with an accident on Monday.
As per initial reports, the accident took place near the toll gate at Baihata Chariali in Assam.
Jignesh Mevani was travelling from Barpeta to Guwahati today after he appeared for a hearing at a Barpeta court in connection with a case filed against him for his controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that there were no casualties or injuries reported in the accident.
According to information received, a cow came in front of his vehicle causing the minor accident.
It may be noted that a Barpeta court in Assam today set August 5 as the next date of hearing in a case filed against Congress Leader and an MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam constituency, Jignesh Mevani.
A case had been filed against Jignesh Mevani in Assam’s Barpeta and Kokrajhar over his alleged derogatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking after the hearing today, Jignesh Mevani told reporters, “Today is International Justice Day, so I hope that those who are eagerly awaiting justice, are served with it. Everyone should be treated equally before the law, and I hope this guy from Gujarat (himself) also gets justice.”
He said, “So today, on International Justice Day, I came to appear before the court here in Assam for my hearing. I respect the court of law and the Constitution of India. There may several false cases against me, however, since the chargesheet has been filed, I will respectfully go through the entire process of getting justice. I am hoping that along with me, everyone in this country and around the world, who is awaiting justice, shall get what they deserve.”
Batting questions on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, Mevani said, “Congress will perform well in Assam. On the national level also we will perform well. All the opposition parties are coming together to fight against the injustice prevalent under this government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are several problems facing the country at the moment that the government has failed to address. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has opened his shop of love where every Indian will find what they are looking for. So we are confident that the people will look to us this time.”
Jignesh Mevani was also asked about the problems arising due to the delimitation draft in Assam to which he said, “This is a matter for the people of Assam, the government here and the Congress unit here. I just want to say that I have come from Gujarat with open arms of friendship. And now, due to this case that I am facing, the friendship between both the states is also brewing.”
It may be noted that the Congress leader from Gujarat had arrived in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of his hearing at the Barpeta court today. Having arrived in Guwahati, Jignesh Mevani told reporters, “I respect the court of law. I do not have any enmity with anyone. The government will put forward its arguments in the court and I will put forward mine.”