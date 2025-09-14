BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts at ONGC Oil Rig in Assam’s Sivasagar

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) oil rig in Assam's Sivasagar district on Sunday, sparking panic in the area.

As per sources, the blaze originated at Rig No. 135 at Bokota Koronga Laipaleng which is being operated by the controversial private company S.K. Petro, contracted for drilling operations. The flames quickly spread, creating a tense situation at the site.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot following the incident. Reportedly, the fire and emergency service personnel are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, but detailed information on the extent of damage is still awaited.

