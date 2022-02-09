BREAKING: Nagaon SP Anand Mishra Transferred

Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagaon, Anand Mishra, has been transferred and attached to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.

Additional SP Dhuba Bora has been given the temporary charge of the post untill further orders.

Earlier this week, the state’s home & political department had directed the Director General of Assam Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to disband the present form of ‘Anti Narcotic Squad’ constituted by Mishra.

Notably, this comes at the backdrop of the Nagaon firing incident where a student leader Kirti Kamal Bora was shot by the police during an anti-drug operation last month.

After the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered an investigation into the matter.

The case has now been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Bora was shot at by the police allegeldy without any ‘valid reason’ after an argument.

Bora said police tried to frame him. He said that while returning home, he witnessed the policemen thrashing someone when he stopped to enquire what was going on. The police, he alleged, verbally abused him and when he protested, he was dragged from his bike and assaulted.

He was then allegedly shot on his leg. He said, “After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”.

Refuting the claims, Nagaon SP Anand Mishra said Bora had attacked the police first, leading up to the incident.

Addressing the media, SP Anand Mishra said that the injured Bora was suspected to have been involved in drug dealing and the police had been sent in civil dress to look into the matter.

He said that Bora attacked the personnel when he recognized them as police officials. “In retaliation, the police team had to fire on the person to stop fatal injuries on the policemen. One of the police personnel is now in a severe condition”, he said.

“We are investigating the matter and further looking into all the aspects in the case. The parents may sometimes be in denial but we need to look at all aspects. Maybe he had started drug dealing newly”, Mishra added.