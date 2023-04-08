BREAKING: Three Assam Congress MLAs Quit Party

Three sitting Congress MLAs from Assam have reportedly quit the party in what may be described as a major blow to the grand-old party.

The three MLAs are - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North assembly constituency), Khaliluddin Majumdar (Katigorah assembly constituency), and Mizbaul Islam Lahkar (Barkhola assembly constituency).

The trio quit the party expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership of party president Bhupen Borah.

According to information, they expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Karimganj district Congress chief.

More details awaited.