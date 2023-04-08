Assam

BREAKING: Three Assam Congress MLAs Quit Party

The trio quit the party expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership of party president Bhupen Borah.
BREAKING: Three Assam Congress MLAs Quit Party
BREAKING: Three Assam Congress MLAs Quit PartyRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

Three sitting Congress MLAs from Assam have reportedly quit the party in what may be described as a major blow to the grand-old party.

The three MLAs are - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North assembly constituency), Khaliluddin Majumdar (Katigorah assembly constituency), and Mizbaul Islam Lahkar (Barkhola assembly constituency).

The trio quit the party expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership of party president Bhupen Borah.

According to information, they expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Karimganj district Congress chief.

More details awaited.

BREAKING: Three Assam Congress MLAs Quit Party
Guwahati Couple Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud, Lose over Rs 7 Lakh
Assam Congress
bhupen borah

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/breaking-three-assam-congress-mlas-quit-party
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com