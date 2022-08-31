BREAKING: ULFA-I Sentences Its Cadre To Death For Trying To Escape

The United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) on Wednesday announced that it has sentenced a cadre to death.

According to reports, the ULFA-I cadre had tried to flee from the camp, after which he was sentenced to death by the proscribed militant outfit.

The cadre in question was identified as Rihon Asom alias Mohammad Saiful Islam.

ULFA-I announced today that the youth was sentenced to death after he tried to escape from its camp.

Rihon Asom, the son of Karimuddin Mondal is a resident of Lakhipur village in the Goalpara district of Assam.

He had escaped from the ULFA-I camp on July 28 at around 8 pm, but was captured again the following day.

It may be noted that the banned organisation has in the past punished such actions with death.