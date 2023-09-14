BRM to Stage Sit-in Demonstration over Outstanding Dues of 7,000 NRC DEOs on Gandhi Jayanti

Speaking to the media, Hitesh Devsarma (immediate successor of Hajela as NRC State coordinator, who lodged two complaints against him claiming the intentional inclusion of millions of Bangladeshi migrants’ names in the NRC draft with thehelp of tempered software), argued that the NRC authority spent a sum of Rs 1600 crore in the exercise, but the DEOs are still deprived of their full salaries as per the country’s Minimum Wages Act. DEOs paid only Rs 5,500 to 9,100 per month (per person), whereas it was sanctioned Rs 14,500 to 17,500 every month for one DEO by the Union government, asserted Devsarma.