Broken Promises, Rising Anger: ST Status Delay Sparks Backlash in Assam

Two major indigenous bodies, the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, Assam (CYSA), and the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) have launched a scathing attack on both the state and central governments over the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of the state. Holding the BJP-led administration responsible for what they called a “deliberate betrayal” of the indigenous people, the organizations accused the government of playing politics with tribal recognition, delaying crucial reports, and pushing Assam’s ethnic communities toward demographic and cultural marginalization.

Advertisment

Chutia Yuva Sanmilan Accuses Govt of "Betrayal"

The Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, Assam, has strongly condemned the state and central governments over what it termed as a “massive betrayal” in the name of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam.

Addressing a press conference in Jorhat’s Titabor on Saturday, the organization reacted sharply to the response given by the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in Parliament, where it was confirmed that the Assam government has yet to submit the final report required for the ST status process. The CYSA alleged that both the central and state governments have misled the indigenous communities under the pretext of ST recognition, and described the entire process as a deliberate ploy of deception.

A representative of CYSA said, “We have been witnessing a massive influx of people from other states and even other countries, leading to an uncontrolled surge in Assam’s population. As a consequence, we are seeing significant demographic changes, and the indigenous people of Assam are gradually being deprived of their basic rights. We are also observing that businessmen from outside the state are rushing in to grab land in Assam. If this trend continues unchecked, the people of Assam will lose all rights over their own land.”

The organization also criticized the NRC process and stated that it ended up becoming a document that turned many foreigners into Indian nationals. “So now the question arises, how can the indigenous people of Assam secure their rightful place?”

It may be recalled that ahead of previous elections, the ruling BJP government in Assam had promised to grant ST status to the six communities. However, despite repeated assurances, the state government has failed to send the necessary report to the Centre, the organization pointed out.

Warning of severe consequences, the CYSA said that if the government does not act immediately to grant ST status, the organization also threatened to launch a strong mass movement if the demands continue to be ignored.

“We firmly believe that granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six communities of Assam and implementing an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system would ensure that the rights of the indigenous people remain protected. We have consistently urged both the state and central governments to take this matter seriously. Unfortunately, the government continues to play politics over the issue. They had earlier assured us that the report on granting ST status would be submitted to the Centre by April. But just yesterday, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs confirmed in the Lok Sabha that the report has still not been submitted,” they said.

The organization warmed, “We strongly condemn this betrayal. The government is deceiving and misleading the people of Assam. We now issue a stern warning to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, do not politicize the issue of ST status for the six communities any further. Our demand is clear: the report must be submitted to the central government without any further delay. This is the time for the people of Assam to unite and stand strong against the government’s repeated betrayal.”

ATASU Warns of Mass Resistance

On the other hand, reiterating their demand for ST status to six communities, the ATASU has come down heavily on the BJP-led Assam government, accusing it of betraying the indigenous people of the state.

Reacting to the delay, ATASU President Basanta Gogoi expressed deep resentment. “There is growing anger among the indigenous people due to the government's inaction on the ST status issue,” he said.

He slammed the BJP for failing to live up to its promises. “The BJP had pledged to work for the indigenous sons of the soil, but it has backtracked. Previous governments led by the AGP and Congress also did not work in favour of the indigenous people.”

Gogoi warned of a larger conspiracy to culturally and linguistically marginalize the indigenous communities of Assam. “There is a calculated ploy to turn us into minorities in our own land,” he said.

Recalling the BJP’s promises, he noted, “The BJP had assured that it would stand for the rights of the indigenous people of Assam. People from the six communities had embraced Himanta Biswa Sarma with trust,” Gogoi added, “but now they feel betrayed as the government has turned its back on the ST status demand.”

He went on to allege that the current BJP government is anti-indigenous and is working against the interests of the sons of the soil.

Accusing the party of indulging in electoral politics, Gogoi asked, “Why has the bill not been passed in Parliament even after the BJP secured a majority?”

ATASU questioned the Chief Minister directly: “Why is the BJP government deceiving the six communities? Why hasn’t the ministerial committee’s report been submitted to the Centre yet?”

Raising concerns over forced displacements, Gogoi said, “Evicting people from one place and pushing them to another cannot ensure the safety of Assam.”

ATASU has issued a warning ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections: “The people will give the BJP a fitting response at the ballot box for its repeated betrayal.”

ALSO READ: ST Status To 6 Communities: Centre Says Assam Govt Committees Gave No Report