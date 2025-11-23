Buddhist Monk Found Dead in Suspected Murder at Margherita Monastery

The body of a senior Buddhist monk was discovered on November 23 in what police are treating as a suspected murder at a monastery in Margherita Co-District, Assam.

Indrasingh Mahathera, a monk of Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar, was found dead inside a room at the monastery. Investigators recovered a blood-stained axe beside the body, raising immediate suspicions of foul play.

The monastery, situated roughly 20 kilometres from Margherita headquarters in Tinsukia district, has become the focal point of a police investigation.

Authorities have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding Bhikkhu’s death, though no arrests have been made so far.

Police have yet to determine a motive or identify any suspects in the case. The shocking discovery has sent ripples through the local Buddhist community, where Indrasingh was widely respected as a spiritual leader.

Residents in the area have urged law enforcement to take swift action. Community members are demanding a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the monk’s death.

