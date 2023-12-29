Budget Session of Assam Assembly Set to Commence on First Week of February

In the One-day Winter Session of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly held at Kokrajhar on Thursday, the House unanimously passed the resolution for Green Bodoland Mission and Child Friendly and Child Labour Free Bodoland.

Concurrently, the assembly also articulated a resolute commitment to achieving a child labour-free BTR, along with the elimination of child marriage, child exploitation, and child trafficking. To translate this commitment into action, the BTR government pledged to allocate one percent of its budget explicitly for the realization of child rights, with a focus on protecting and enhancing these rights in pursuit of the specified objectives.