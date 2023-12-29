Budget Session of Assam Assembly Set to Commence on First Week of February
The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from February 2023, reports said on Friday.
Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin confirmed this while speaking to ANI, adding that several important bills will be introduced in the budget session.
Numal Momin said, "We are going to start the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the first week of February. Lots of bills will come up there and questions of various legislators will come there. There will be discussion regarding those matters will be brought in the upcoming assembly session. This is an important session."
He also stated that preparations are underway for the upcoming budget session.
Notably, the Assam Government is gearing up to present a bill in the state assembly to outlaw polygamy. State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that the legislative proposal is on track to be finalized within the next 45 days.
In the One-day Winter Session of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly held at Kokrajhar on Thursday, the House unanimously passed the resolution for Green Bodoland Mission and Child Friendly and Child Labour Free Bodoland.
Concurrently, the assembly also articulated a resolute commitment to achieving a child labour-free BTR, along with the elimination of child marriage, child exploitation, and child trafficking. To translate this commitment into action, the BTR government pledged to allocate one percent of its budget explicitly for the realization of child rights, with a focus on protecting and enhancing these rights in pursuit of the specified objectives.