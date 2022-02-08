Budget Will Fulfill Public’s Hopes and Aspirations: Ajanta Neog

Assam Finance and Social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog said that the public’s hopes and aspirations will be fulfilled by the government in the budget this time.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ajanta Neog said, “Budget procedure has already started. This time the focus of the budget will be on infrastructure development of the state.”

An exclusive mail ID Suggestionsbudgetassam@gmail.com has been opened for the public to share their opinions on the budget structure.

Neog said, “We will also lay importance on brain drain. We will see that it does not take place in the state.”

The finance minister also said that the budget will be made realistic in nature.

“No files of any department will be kept pending for more than 24 hours,” the finance minister said.

Speaking on the tax collection, the minister said that tax on petrol has reduced to a great extent after reduction in petrol prices. Also, tax of forest department will be collected at one place itself. This will be done through the treasury.

Speaking on the issue of employment for the youth Ajanta Neog said, “Giving jobs to 1 lakh unemployed youth is not possible in a year. There will be hurdles in the way. We will still try our best.”

“We aim at providing microfinance cheques to 28 lakh women in our state. We have already provided cheques to around 97 lakh women with a budget of Rs 993 crore.”