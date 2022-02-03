Burmese Junta enlists ULFA to Fight Resistance Forces in Western Myanmar

The Myanmar's junta has enlisted ULFA and other North East Insurgents as their ally to fight against the people's resistance group which has been fighting against the Military coup of the country.

In the process it has also snapped the growing camaraderie between ULFA supremo Paresh Barua and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Post Assam Election of 2021, there was glimmer of hope of permanent peace as ULFA responded positively to the call of the peace of Dr Sharma. But in the recent months an eerie silence has replaced the initial enthusiasm and Dr Sarma has also shifted focus to the pro talk faction of the ULFA rather waiting for Paresh Barua.

According to reports coming out in Myanmar's media, this was due to the fact that Military junta has enlisted all the North East Insurgents as their tally. This has come a big relief for the organizations like ULFA who has been facing serious problem, as they no longer safe in Wa State bordering China while Indian authorities were also pressing hard.

The Resistance groups in Chin State have long alleged that separatist insurgent groups from northeast India have been fighting for the Myanmar military in Chin State, as well as in neighboring Sagaing Region.

Besides ULFA, the Meitei armed groups from the northeast Indian state of Manipur who operate inside Myanmar have also joined hands with the junta.

Local resistance groups have alleged that the ULFA has reached an understanding with the junta. But the group has denied working for any army or any dictatorial government.

Chin State and adjacent Sagaing Region have been the most restive areas in Myanmar since last year’s February 1 coup. A combination of People’s Defense Forces (PDF) and ethnic armed organizations, particularly the CNA, are fighting against junta troops.

The CNF/CNA signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with U Thein Sein’s quasi-civilian government in October 2015. But since the formation of the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), the CNF/CNA has joined hands with the NUG in the people’s revolution against the regime.