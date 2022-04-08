Bus Fares in Assam Won’t be Increased: Chandra Mohan Patowary

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said that the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) cannot increase the bus fare. This was stated by the minister after a meeting with the association was held today.

The minister warned the association that they can’t increase the fare at any cost. “If the association increases the bus fare, their licenses will be cancelled.

Earlier, AAMTA submitted a memorandum to the government seeking 70 percent increase in bus fares of both city buses and inter-district buses.

AAMTA General Secretary Prabin Das said that the government has failed to consider the welfare of the transport workers, while the prices of every other commodity associated with their services have increased immensely.

The memorandum of the AAMTA stated that the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 2021, amendment to rule 47 came into force with effect from April 1, 2022. “This has levied additional taxation on transport owners,” Das said. Additionally, toll plaza fees have been increased by 15 percent, and Third Party Premium by 13 percent for this financial year.

“There has been a significant rise in prices of tyres, battery lubricant, spare parts of buses, etc, not to forget the regularly increasing fuel prices,” he added.

The memorandum further stated that the Government had failed to provide the necessary financial support to bus owners and workers who have received a massive blow during the past two years due to the pandemic.

