‘BVFCL Fertilizer Plant Will Not Be Shut Down’, Clarifies Mansukh Mandaviya

Congress MP from Assam’s Kaliabor, Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday put up a question on the revival of the Namrup fertilizer plant at the Lok Sabha to which Bhagwanth Khuba, the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy of India replied that the Group of Officers meeting chaired by the NITI Aayog recommended the closure of the fertilizer factory and the privatization or closure of other insignificant public enterprises.

The news of the gradual movement of the fertilizer plants towards profitable industries led to a chaotic situation in Namrup. The workers and employees of the factory criticized the Central and state governments and threatened to protest. Moreover, they also appealed Assam MPs to raise their voices in the Parliament to keep the fertilizer plant alive.