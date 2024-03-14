CAA Will Not Terminate, Rather Grant Citizenship: Rajnath Singh

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not terminate anyone's citizenship, rather it is a law that will grant citizenship, said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.
The defence minister, who addressed two public gatherings in Assam's Kokrajhar and Barpeta today, said that Assam has seen unparalleled infrastructural development in the past decade that was not imaginable a few years ago.
"We have implemented the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), which is not a law that terminates anyone's citizenship, but rather a law that grants citizenship," said Rajnath Singh.
"The task of granting land rights to two and a half lakh residents of Assam who did not own any land has been carried out. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has undertaken the work of connecting tea plantation workers to the banking system," he said highlighting the development under BJP-led NDA reign in the state.
The Union minister further said, "In the past decade, the development of infrastructure in Assam has been so rapid that a few years ago we couldn't even imagine it."
Meanwhile, in a post on X, he wrote, "Addressed the ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Kokrajhar (Assam) today. The state of Assam and all other North Eastern states have undergone massive change since 2014."
"A new wave of development is visible in the North East. The Government under PM Modi has unleashed the true potential of North Eastern states. Exhorted the karyakartas to spread PM Modi’s message across the state which will ensure a massive victory in upcoming General Elections," he added.
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the visits to Assam have intensified. Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both visited the state recently highlighting the rising importance of Assam.