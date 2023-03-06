Cachar Dist Declares Local Holiday on March 8 for Holi

A local holiday has been declared in Cachar district on March 8 on the occasion of Dol Jatra and Holi.

The holiday was declared by Cachar District Commissioner.

According to the order, all government offices, educational institutions, financial institutions etc will remain closed on the day.

The notification by the district office read, “In exercise of powers conferred vide Assam Government Notification No e file No.221561/1 dtd.28/11/2023 the undersigned is pleased to declare a local holiday under N.I Act on 8th March/2023 through-out the District of Cachar in connection with the Dol/Jatra Holi festival. All the state Government offices including Revenue & magisterial Courts, Education Institutions, Financial Institutions will remain closed on that day.”

“The Holiday will not affect emergency services and all duties and services related to various kind of Examination/written test/Interviews etc. ancillary services related thereto,” it added.

Holi is known as the Festival of Colours and is one of the significant festivals of Hinduism.

According to Hinduism, the festival signifies the triumph of good over evil as the day commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

It is also celebrate the eternal love of Radha Krishna.