Cachar Hmar Deaths: Gauhati HC Instructs Police to Keep Bodies in Morgue Till Aug 7

It may be mentioned that, three Hmar guerilla in police custody were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants while being taken along the Assam-Mizoram border for an investigation. Sources described it as an ambush, where sudden gunfire erupted from the nearby Bhuban Pahar, resulting in the death of the three Hmar members and injuries to three police personnel.

The guerillas were recently arrested from Kali Ganga Nagar in Cachar district, found in possession of a pistol.