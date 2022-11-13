Assam

Cachar: Journalist Physically Assaulted at SMCH

The journalist has been identified as Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha.
Situation turned violent in Cachar district of Assam after a journalist was physically attacked by a home guard at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

He has been severely injured after the home guard brutally assaulted him.

As per sources, the home guard thrashed Purkayastha when he entered the hospital ward to deliver food to his sister-in-law who is currently admitted at the hospital.

The home guard identified as S Dev was on duty at the time the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the journalists’ association has demanded strict action to be taken against the home guard.

