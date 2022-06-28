Cachar: Lock-out Announced in Doloo Tea Estate

The authorities of the Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district of Assam has announced complete lock-out of the tea garden with immediate effect.

The closure of the tea garden was announced in an order passed by the Deputy Manager of the tea estate Supriya Sikdar on Tuesday.

As per the order, the closure of the tea garden has been announced as a large number of workers of the tea garden were disobeying the daily deployment order of the garden management and engaging themselves in the work at their sweet-mill, leading to complete lawlessness in the garden.

The order also stated that many workers report late to work. However, according to the order, the management never defaults in the payment of the statutory wages and distribution of ration.

Further, the management has stated that all operations of the tea estate have been closed with immediate effect except emergency services including hospital, ward and security, water supply and electricity.

During the period of lock-out, the employees will not be entitled to any wages, ration and other related facilities. Legal claim in respect to any financial loss due to such illegal acts of workers and the consequent lock-out may also be filed on the Garden Panchayat without any prejudice.

It may be mentioned that the Cachar district administration had evicted around 2500 bighas of land at the Doloo Tea Estate for the construction of a Greenfield airport at the land.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) member Sushmita Dev showing deep concern towards the workers of the tea estate wrote, “While we are all busy fighting floods the Dolu Tea Estate which is was in the eye of the storm for land acquisition for airport in Silchar declares a lock out. Worse situation for the workers of the tea estate in the midst of this crises. #LockoutDolu.”