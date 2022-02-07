Cachar: Raid at Makeshift Godown, 2500 Bags of Urea Seized

Cachar district police seized 2,500 bags of urea after a raid has been conducted at a makeshift godown at Bandarkhal under Borkholia police station in Assam on Sunday.

As per police sources, there was no record of the urea bags stored in the godown and a diversion from the government stock is suspected.

On February 3, police had seized four trucks loaded with suspected illegal fertilizers from Cachar district.

On Saturday, Assam police announced a bounty for people giving inputs about burglary of fertilizers to district police or higher levels.

At least nine persons including eight drivers have been detained by the police and 8,476 bags of fertilizers that were illegally transferred from government store have been seized since the last week of January.