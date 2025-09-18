Cachar Residents Warn of Highway Blockade Over Neglected Silchar–Kalain Road

Residents of Cachar’s adjoining Silchar–Kalain road have raised a storm of protest against the government, warning that if their demands for urgent repair are not met within 24 hours, they will block the highway indefinitely.

The locals staged demonstrations on Thursday, shouting slogans against the State Government and the Public Works Department minister. They alleged that despite repeated appeals, the road continues to remain in a deplorable state.

Particularly at Kalain Bazaar, the situation has turned unbearable. Light showers leave the stretch waterlogged and muddy, while sunny days transform it into a dust storm.

Thousands of commuters, pedestrians, and traders using this lifeline suffer daily. The road, which also connects with National Highway 6, adds to traffic congestion due to its strategic location. Frequent accidents are reported, making it a nightmare for the public.

“The condition of the Silchar–Kalain road speaks for itself. Connecting three vital constituencies—Silchar, Barkhola, and Katigora, this important stretch has been left unrepaired for years, turning it into a trail of massive waterlogged craters.

One protestor said ‘’We will no longer appeal to the PWD. Instead, we are taking this matter to the Deputy Commissioner. If our demands are not met within 24 hours, we will resort to blocking the roads,”.

With Durga Puja around the corner, locals say their patience has run out. Despite Cachar district being represented by two MPs, one in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, and even a minister from the Barak Valley Development Department, the Silchar–Kalain Road remains a glaring symbol of neglect.

While the BJP government continues to project its “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” slogan, the broken and forgotten Silchar–Kalain road has become, for many, the ultimate proof of hollow promises.

ALSO READ: Silchar–Kalain Road Crumbles: Where is Barak Valley’s “Development”?