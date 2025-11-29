Campus Lockdown at Tezpur University Continues Amid Protests

The student agitation at Tezpur University continues as the student body maintains a complete lockdown of the campus protest, now the most intense phase of the ongoing unrest, shows no signs of abating.

Students are demanding the immediate presence of Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra and Chief Executive Engineer Jadav Chandra Nath to address long-standing financial and infrastructural discrepancies that have fueled the agitation.

In addition to summoning the key officials, the university community has reiterated its urgent appeal to the Union Ministry of Education and to appoint an Acting Vice Chancellor to oversee university operations during the ongoing crisis.

The ongoing lockdown has effectively halted all academic and administrative activities, drawing attention to the unresolved issues.

The students remain united in their stand, insisting that the lockdown will continue on the campus until their demands are addressed.

The united protesters have placed four non-negotiable demands before the authorities- the immediate presence of Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra, Chief Executive Engineer Jadav Chandra Nath, and the appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor and urgent intervention from the Union Ministry of Education.

