Candidates Who Cleared APSC To Get Appointment Letters On Oct 29

Following the declaration of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) results on October 21, the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters will be held on October 29.

An official notification informed that the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to the newly selected Assam Civil Service (ACS) and other allied services officers will be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The notification read, “A ceremonial distribution of Appointment Letters to the newly selected ACS & Allied services Officers will be held at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Guwahati at 3 pm on October 29, 2022.”

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the event as the guest of honour. He is also likely to be joined by other state cabinet ministers.

“Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam will attend the programme as Chief Guest. State Cabinet Ministers will also attend the programme,” the notification added.