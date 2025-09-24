“Can’t Be Part of a System That Stifles Voices”: Tezpur University’s PRO Resigns

Tezpur University is facing an unprecedented campus crisis as Samaresh Barman, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, resigns with immediate effect, citing ethical concerns and a clash of conscience. His resignation letter, addressed to Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, accuses the administration of compromising the core values of the university by promoting individual interests over those of the institution and its students.

“I can no longer be part of this system that stifles our voices,” Barman wrote, while expressing gratitude to his alma mater for the opportunity to serve.

Barman’s departure comes at the height of a campus-wide revolt triggered by the administration’s handling of student protests during Assam’s mourning for music icon Zubeen Garg. On September 21, as the state observed three days of grief, Tezpur University went ahead with its TUSC student elections—a move perceived by students and faculty as tone-deaf and insensitive.

Mourning Met With Indifference

Students had requested cultural sensitivity in observance of Zubeen Garg’s death, a plea that was reportedly dismissed by the Vice Chancellor with a mocking remark: “Don’t make it funny.” The response ignited anger across campus, prompting students to stage overnight vigils, light lamps in remembrance, and demand a formal apology.

“We had no motive to cause any uproar. We just lit lamps to offer condolences to Zubeen Da. But without notice, the administration suddenly declared the university closed till October 3. Scholarships are delayed, campus Wi-Fi is down, mess facilities may close. This is not administration; this is collective punishment,” said a student, speaking to Pratidin Time.

Allegations of Suppression

Students allege that the administration preponed the Autumn Recess from September 29 to 24 to disperse protests. Critics argue that while holidays are rarely granted for regional festivals, the university was quick to shut down operations to avoid accountability.

The Teachers’ Association reportedly extended moral support to students, urging them not to back down.

Deep-Rooted Administrative Failures

Observers contend that this is not an isolated incident. Former students have cited chronic mismanagement under Prof. Singh, including delayed scholarship disbursements, poor hostel infrastructure, frequent power cuts, and declining academic rankings. Allegations of financial irregularities have also followed Singh from previous tenures, further raising concerns about the current administration’s credibility.