Assam: Car Collides Head-On With Mini Truck in Gohpur, Five Injured

As many as five persons sustained injuries after meeting with a terrible road accident in Assam’s Biswanath district on Wednesday.

According to sources, mini truck and Hyundai i20 car collided head on at Solengi in Gohpur.

In the accident, five persons, including a woman, were seriously injured.

The injured persons were inside the car and were rushed to Gohpur Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the mini truck fled the scene.

Earlier, in major road accident, five persons died on spot after colliding head on with a truck in Kaliabor.