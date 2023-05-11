CBI Files FIR Against Former ONGC DGM, Others in Alleged Fraud Case

It was further alleged that the said proprietor claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by then DGM resulting into fraudulent payment of approximately Rs. 19,15,080 to said private company.

Searches were conducted at seven places including Guwahati, Jorhat and Dehradun at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and articles. Documents related to six properties in the name of said DGM were also recovered.