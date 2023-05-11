CBI Files FIR Against Former ONGC DGM, Others in Alleged Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the former Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam) and a Proprietor of private company based at Jorhat in an alleged fraud case.
Reportedly, the FIR has been lodged against Bijoy Kumar Shaw, the former DGM; Eashitva Tamuly, Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam); and Jadumoni Hazarika, proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic.
Allegations have been leveled that all the concerned people generated requisition slips for physiotherapy, in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents without their knowledge and even in the name of beneficiaries who had already expired.
It was further alleged that the said proprietor claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by then DGM resulting into fraudulent payment of approximately Rs. 19,15,080 to said private company.
Searches were conducted at seven places including Guwahati, Jorhat and Dehradun at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and articles. Documents related to six properties in the name of said DGM were also recovered.