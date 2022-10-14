Centre Accords 'Z+' Security Cover To Assam CM

The Centre has upgraded the security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the 'Z' category cover in the North-Eastern region to the 'Z+' category on an all India basis.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is currently providing 'Z' category security to him, will now facilitate him with 'Z+' category security.

According to reports, the move comes after the security arrangement for CM Sarma was reviewed in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in consultation with the Central Security Agency and it has been decided to upgrade his present 'Z' category CRPF security cover in North-Eastern region to 'Z+' category CRPF security cover on all India basis.

Over 50 commandos would be accompanying the Assam chief minister across the country as per the Z+ security protocol.

In 2017, CM Sarma was accorded a 'Z' category security cover of CRPF which was facilitated within the state.