Centre Allocates ₹10.76 Cr for Organic Farming in Assam’s Hill Districts

The Centre has stepped up its commitment to promote organic farming in the tribal hill districts of Assam, with Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao receiving focused support under the flagship Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme. This was revealed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in response to a query raised by MP Amarsing Tisso.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, informed the House that both Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao have been brought under the ambit of MOVCDNER — a mission-mode initiative aimed at developing complete organic value chains in the North East. Two Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) have been promoted in each district, covering 1,000 hectares per district and benefiting 2,000 farmers in total.

The Centre has allocated ₹5.57 crore for Karbi Anglong and ₹5.19 crore for Dima Hasao — a combined investment of ₹10.76 crore — to facilitate organic input support, capacity building, certification, and market linkages.

End-to-End Organic Support

The MOVCDNER scheme provides financial assistance of ₹46,500 per hectare over three years. Of this, ₹32,500 is earmarked for both on-farm and off-farm organic inputs, including ₹15,000 that is directly transferred to farmers’ accounts. The funds also support formation of FPCs, training, and certification under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), which is managed by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce.

Notably, ₹10,000 per hectare over three years is allocated specifically for Internal Control System (ICS) management, training, and NPOP certification, while an additional ₹4,000 per hectare is designated for state-level value chain marketing.

Assam Receives ₹146.54 Crore Since 2015

The Centre further disclosed that since the launch of MOVCDNER in 2015-16, Assam has received a cumulative ₹146.54 crore as the Central share under the scheme. The initiative emphasizes cluster-based development and prioritizes small and marginal farmers, aiming to transform the region into an organic farming hub while enhancing income opportunities for indigenous communities.

Organic India with Tribal Roots

Organic farming is being promoted across the country through two key schemes — Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and MOVCDNER. While PKVY caters to states outside the North East, MOVCDNER is tailored specifically for the unique ecological and socio-economic conditions of the region.

With the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao now actively engaged under the mission, the government’s efforts reflect a strategic push to not only preserve the tribal agricultural heritage of these areas but also to integrate them into the national and global organic value chain.

The Lok Sabha response marks a significant policy signal—an assurance that tribal and remote regions will not be left behind in India’s agricultural transition towards sustainability and organic excellence.

