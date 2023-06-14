Centre Assigns CBI to Probe SI Junmoni Rabha Death Case

In a major development to the suspicious death case of Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, the Central Government has assigned the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
This comes days after Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh visited the CBI office in New Delhi.
An order from the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances and pensions said “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases.”
The four FIRs are:
(1) FIR No. 183/2023 u/s 120-B, 395,397,342,387 IPC registered at P.S. North Lakhimpur
(2) FIR No. 84/2023 u/s 279,427,304-A IPC, registered at P.S. Jakhalabandha
(3) FIR No. 443/2023 u/s 489-A, 489-B IPC registered at P.S. Nagaon
(4) FIR No. 87/2023 u/s 120-B, 302,34 IPC registered at P.S. Jakhalabandha and any attempt, abetment and/or conspiracy, in relation to or in connection with such offence(s) and/or for any other offence committed in the course of the same transaction or arising out of the same facts.