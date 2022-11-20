Man On A Mission - Champak Bora Is Touching Lives With His Inventions

Small inventions can at times have a big impact on the world and this man from Assam’s North Guwahati has taken it upon himself to do so, one invention at a time. With a President’s medal and recognition from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) attached to his name, he is no stranger to the field as well.

Living in a small locality, a short distance from Doul Govinda Mandir in North Guwahati, Champak Bora has been working on inventions that make a difference in our day-to-day lives since his childhood. What started with a radio that can run without any source of power, his inventions have earned him recognition from former President of India, Late APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005.

The then Gujarat Chief Minister and the present Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had also interacted with Bora once in 2006 and talked on implementing solar energy. “Since then Gujarat has successfully implemented solar power as a renewable source of energy for the state, and I would like to think that my interaction with him may have sparked it,” Bora said in a tongue-in-cheek but firm claim.