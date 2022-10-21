Check Out This Assam Village Where Everybody Speaks Sanskrit

A village in Assam is known as ‘Sanskrit Village’ as all the residents there have been speaking the ancient language since 2015.

The village in question is Patiala which comes under Ratabari Assembly Constituency of Karimganj district.

Every single individual, including the children and the grown-ups have been using Sanskrit language to communicate since the seven years.

As many as 60 families consisting of around 300 people reside in this village and all are ‘happy Sanskrit speakers’.

The villagers are trying to bring a change by encouraging the next generations to speak this language. They believe that it is the language which is not spoken enough by the people.

The villagers also organise regular 'Yoga Shibirs'.

A resident of the village, Deep Nath, who is a also a Yoga teacher said that they started the Yoga Shibir in 2013 and after which, the workers of the Sanskrit Bharati visited the village in 2015.

"It was in 2015 when a Sanskrit Shibir was organised in our village and since then, we learnt to speak Sanskrit and now every person here speaks this language. There are 60 families in our village, who along with their children, use this ancient language as a medium of communication," Nath said, adding that they are trying to pass on their culture to the newer generations.

He further said that the Yoga Shibirs are organised regularly from 5 am to 7 am and every instruction is delivered in Sanskrit here.

"We also organize Gayatri Yagya every month in which every resident participates," he said.

Nath also said that most of the villagers here are engaged in farming and 15 people are employed.