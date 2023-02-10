Assam Woman Succumbs to Injuries in Chennai Hospital

Sumita Bhar, the woman from Assam’s Karimganj who was brutally attacked and critically injured has succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Chennai.

Sumita was battling her life at a Chennai hospital after she and her two children were attacked by miscreants. Her two kids were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The two deceased children and their critically injured mother were among a family of four persons who hailed from Ratabari in Assam’s Karimganj district.

As per reports, Dwarika, the husband of Sumita had recovered the three of them lying in a pool of blood in his friend Guddu’s house at Jaganathapuram.

He then rushed his wife Sumita to a nearby hospital and informed the police about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Police has launched an investigation to nab the accused. The police have suspected Guddu who is currently on the run as the murderer.