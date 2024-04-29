Chief Secretary Reviews Assam's Flood Preparedness Ahead of Monsoon Season

i. As per the Finance department notification ECF No.337800 dated 8th August 2023, power has been delegated to the DCs under Delegation of Financial Power Rules, 2022 pertaining to the issuance of Administrative Approval and sanction for undertaking petty/ minor works due to disaster in case of flood damage related works for the period of April 1 to October 31 every year.

ii. Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), informed that IMD will issue the updated forecast for the state by end of the May. IMD also informed that they have been issuing 7 days prediction and now cast for more accurate rainfall predictions.

iii. Brahmaputra Board informed that they have nine ongoing schemes in Majuli, where 97 % works have been completed. They have prepositioned geobags and porcupines in the project sites to meet any eventualities during the flood season.