Child Marriage Crackdown: Assam DGP Instructs Police For Early Completion Of Cases

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has instructed officials in all districts for early completion of child marriage cases in the state.

Sing conducted the 2nd monthly State Crime Conference at the Assam Police Headquarters where all the Additional Superintendents of Police, in charge of criminal cases in various districts, DCP (Crime) from the City and all the Range Officers were present.

During the conference, the DGP also directed all the districts for timely investigation of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases and tracing of absconders.

He also reviewed issues like crime parameters of the districts, investigation of child marriage cases, the pendency of cases, etc.

Earlier Additional DGP, CID gave a detailed presentation on the various crime parameters and about the best-performing districts.

The special focus in the conference was given to the investigation of child marriage cases, tracing of proclaimed offenders and absconders, the pendency of cases, percentage of charge sheets and quality of investigation, road accident-related cases, and crimes against women and children.

Steps for reducing the pending cases, and improving the percentage of charge sheets and conviction rates were also discussed at the conference.

Earlier this week, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is committed to end the menace of child marriage by 2026.

While replying to a question from Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha at the state assembly, he said, “our government has taken a series of measures to end the menace. By 2026, child marriage must be ended in Assam. Our government will take strong action to end child marriage.”

“Our government has allocated Rs 200 crore for it in this budget so that we can appoint a special advocate against each child marriage case. We want to see everybody convicted,” he said.

“We will launch an operation against child marriage in the state and arrest people every 2-3 months. We will open a helpline number. We have so far charge sheeted 900 cases. We have acted as per law,” CM Sarma added.

According to the state government data, 50 people were arrested in Assam in 2017 under the Prohibition of Child Marriage, 2006, while 106 people in 2008, 156 in 2019, 216 in 2020, 166 in 2021, 257 in 2022 and 3,098 in the first two months of this year.

Moreover, 932 people were arrested in the state in 2017 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POSCO), while 1393 people in 2018, 1428 in 2019, 1471 in 2020, 1500 in 2021, 1537 in 2022 and 647 in the first two months of this year.