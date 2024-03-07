Chirang Court Hands Lifer To Convict In 2021 Minor Sexual Abuse Case

In a crucial judgment, a Chirang court in Assam on Thursday sentenced an assistant professor to life imprisonment after convicting him of sexual abuse and abatement to suicide.
The teacher in question, Prabin Narzary was employed as Assistant Lecturer at Bengtol College affiliated to Bodoland University in Assam's Chirang.
While hearing the case today the additional sessions judge Rupak Rajak of the Kajalgaon district judicial court convicted Narzary for the crimes of sexually abusing a female student of his.
Moreover, the court noted that the accused was also guilty of abatement to suicide. According to the information at hand, the incident had occurred in May, 2021.
Subseqently, the court handed him a life sentence and further slapped him with a fine of Rs 25,000 bringing to close a case that has dragged on for three years.
As reported by Pratidin Time in May 2021, Police had nabbed the accused for sexual abuse of the minor girl. Following the incident, the 14-year-old had died by suicide.
In a statement, police said information was received that a minor girl committed suicide by hanging at the house of the accused at Chirang's Tukrajhar village.
Meanwhile, family members of the minor victim reportedly were trying to complete the last rituals without informing the police.
A team of police arrived at the scene and conducted an inquiry into the matter. It was revealed that the minor girl was was staying in the house of the accused for more than a year for her studies.
Additionally, a WhatsApp message sent by the minor to one of her friends said that she was subjected to sexual abuse and wanted to end her life, adding to more evidence against the accused teacher.
Prabin Narzary was later arrested within a few hours. He was booked under several charges of sexual assault of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).