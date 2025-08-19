Cholera, Diarrhea Outbreak in Assam's Dibrugarh; 2 Lives Lost in Duliajan

A severe outbreak of Diarrhea and Cholera has been reported in tea garden areas of Duliajan and Chabua in Assam's Dibrugarh district, prompting immediate public health interventions. The district administration has declared containment zones in the affected areas and launched extensive sanitation and medical response measures.

Duliajan

In Duliajan’s Gajalbasti area, the cholera outbreak has so far claimed two lives including a minor, while 17 individuals are receiving medical care. Many residents from area have also been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Adarsh Hospital for treatment of cholera and diarrhea.

Following these developments, the Duliajan co-district administration and health department have initiated door-to-door medicine distribution, rapid health check-ups, and increased awareness on hygiene practices. Sanitation measures, including area-wide disinfection using fire service vehicles, have been carried out to curb the spread.

To prevent further escalation, public gatherings have been banned, and the open sale of goods has been temporarily suspended in the affected areas. Residents are being urged to maintain cleanliness and report early symptoms to medical facilities.

Chabua

In Chabua, residents of the local tea garden recently reported multiple cases of diarrhea and cholera. Over the past ten days, five individuals died due to severe gastrointestinal illnesses, including vomiting and abdominal pain. Following media reports, the health department conducted water quality tests which confirmed the outbreak of diarrhea, while recent investigations have also identified the emergence of cholera in the region.

Currently, twelve individuals suffering from diarrhea are undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Adarsh Hospital in Tengakhat, and one person has been admitted for cholera treatment. Consequently, the affected tea garden has been declared a containment zone and has been temporarily closed with bamboo barricades for three days to prevent further spread.

